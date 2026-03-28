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DOTD provides update on Bluff Road construction in Ascension Parish

2 hours 38 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 7:07 PM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the construction on Bluff Road in Ascension Parish. 

A section of Bluff Road was closed for several weeks beginning on March 9 between Serenity Lake Lane and Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension Parish to replace failing box culverts and to install drainage along the roadway.

According to DOTD, crews have successfully replaced the deteriorating box culverts with 35 new culverts beneath the roadway at Jim Bayou. Crews will backfill the boxes, raising the roadway 21 inches to help prevent future flooding. 

Crews will also install ebmankments to to tie into the elevated roadway along with rumple strips. 

DOTD officials said the roadwork was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2, but was delayed. The closure is now expected to continue through May 4. 

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Crews ask drivers to take the following detours:
 
From LA 427 (Perkins) — Bypass LA 928 to US 61. Take a right onto US 61 southbound to LA 73. Turn right onto LA 73 and travel westbound to LA 74. Take a right onto LA 74 northbound. Continue on LA 74 until the signal at LA 928. Take a right onto LA 928 to complete the detour.
 
From LA 74 — Bypass LA 928 to LA 73. Take a left onto LA 73 eastbound. At US 61, take a left onto US 61 northbound. Continue on US 61 northbound to LA 427. Turn left onto LA 427 westbound. Take LA 427 to the signal at LA 928. Turn left onto LA 928 to complete the detour.

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