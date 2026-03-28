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DOTD provides update on Bluff Road construction in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the construction on Bluff Road in Ascension Parish.
A section of Bluff Road was closed for several weeks beginning on March 9 between Serenity Lake Lane and Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension Parish to replace failing box culverts and to install drainage along the roadway.
According to DOTD, crews have successfully replaced the deteriorating box culverts with 35 new culverts beneath the roadway at Jim Bayou. Crews will backfill the boxes, raising the roadway 21 inches to help prevent future flooding.
Crews will also install ebmankments to to tie into the elevated roadway along with rumple strips.
DOTD officials said the roadwork was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2, but was delayed. The closure is now expected to continue through May 4.
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