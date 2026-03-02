Bluff Road to be closed for several weeks between La. 74 and Perkins Road amid DOTD road work

PRAIRIEVILLE — Bluff Road will be closed for several weeks starting March 9 as crews work to patch the road and install drainage between La. 74 and Perkins Road in Ascension Parish.

The closure, which will be between Serenity Lake Lane and Alligator Bayou Road, starts Monday, March 9, at 7 a.m. and will continue through May 4 at 6 p.m. No through-traffic will be allowed in the area during this time, state transportation officials said.

According to DOTD, the closures are to replace failing box culverts at Jim Bayou on Bluff.

Crews ask drivers to take the following detours:

From LA 427 (Perkins) — Bypass LA 928 to US 61. Take a right onto US 61 southbound to LA 73. Turn right onto LA 73, and travel westbound to LA 74. Take a right onto LA 74 northbound. Continue on LA 74 until the signal at LA 928. Take a right onto LA 928 to complete the detour.

From LA 74 — Bypass LA 928 to LA 73. Take a left onto LA 73 eastbound. At US 61, take a left onto US 61 northbound. Continue on US 61 northbound to LA 427. Turn left onto LA 427 westbound. Take LA 427 to the signal at LA 928. Turn left onto LA 928 to complete the detour.

The roadwork was initially scheduled to start on Monday, March 2, but DOTD officials said that morning the work had been delayed.