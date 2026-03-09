Section of Bluff Road closes until May between La. 74 and Perkins Road

PRAIRIEVILLE — A section of Bluff Road will be closed for several weeks beginning on Monday between Serenity Lake Lane and Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension Parish.

According to DOTD, the closure is to replace failing box culverts at Jim Bayou on Bluff Road. Crews are working to patch the road and install drainage between La. 74 and Perkins Road.

Crews ask drivers to take the following detours:

From LA 427 (Perkins) — Bypass LA 928 to US 61. Take a right onto US 61 southbound to LA 73. Turn right onto LA 73 and travel westbound to LA 74. Take a right onto LA 74 northbound. Continue on LA 74 until the signal at LA 928. Take a right onto LA 928 to complete the detour.

From LA 74 — Bypass LA 928 to LA 73. Take a left onto LA 73 eastbound. At US 61, take a left onto US 61 northbound. Continue on US 61 northbound to LA 427. Turn left onto LA 427 westbound. Take LA 427 to the signal at LA 928. Turn left onto LA 928 to complete the detour.

DOTD officials said the roadwork was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2, but was delayed. The closure is now expected to continue through May 4.