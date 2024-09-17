86°
DOTD gives tentative approval for left turn lane in Ascension, bridge work in St. Mary
GALVEZ — Louisiana highway officials said a busy Ascension Parish intersection is in line for improvements.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the project is among 19 recently approved at a total cost of $75.7 million. Final bid specifications must still be finalized.
The $2.1 million project will add a left turn lane on La. 431 where it crosses La. 621, east of Galvez. The roads are also known as the Brittany-Point Vincent Highway and Cante Road.
The list of projects in the Baton Rouge area also includes repairs to the U.S. 90 bridge over Bayou Ramos in St. Mary Parish. That work will cost $1.7 million.
