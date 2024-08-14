DOTD details repair process, next steps for busted Grosse Tete bridge

GROSSE TETE - The Department of Transportation and Development detailed the repair process for a damaged bridge causing a transportation nightmare as the school semester begins.

The bridge was damaged in early June and was estimated to take about three months to repair. As of now, we're still under that estimation. DOTD has not provided an updated date for that estimated completion time.

So far, the main developments in the repair process have been the complete removal of damaged concrete and completion of off-site testing of new hydraulic units.

Once new concrete is installed and takes five days to cure, the secondary hydraulic unit will be installed and balance tracks will be replaced.

For now, the pedestrian ferry remains in operation for those crossing the river.

For more details, visit DOTD's website here.