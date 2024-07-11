79°
Bridge on Cedarcrest Avenue closed indefinitely for repairs

Thursday, July 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The bridge on Cedarcrest Avenue is closed for repairs indefinitely as of Thursday, according to the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation and Drainage.

DOTD officials say contractors are repairing worn down beginning braces on the bridge.

The closure begins Thursday, July 11 until further notice. Alternate routes are Coursey Boulevard to Airline Highway to Old Hammond Highway.

