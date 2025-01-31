One southbound lane of Essen to close Saturday night as College Drive flyover work continues

BATON ROUGE — The right lane of Essen Lane over I-12 will be closed on Saturday for bridge rehabilitation connected to the College Drive flyover project.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the closures, which will affect southbound traffic on Essen, will start at 8 p.m. Saturday and extend until 5 a.m. Sunday.

DOTD advised motorists to drive with caution and beware of work crews and equipment.