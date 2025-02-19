33°
DOTD announces $3.8 million construction project in Iberia Parish; crews set to begin Monday

Wednesday, February 19 2025
By: Frederick Quinn

NEW IBERIA — The state Department of Transportation and Development will start working on a $3.8 million infrastructure project along U.S. 90.

Starting Monday, officials will apply asphalt and guard rails to the stretch of U.S. 90 running from La. 83 to La. 85.  

Alternating lane closures will happen throughout the process but the road will be open to regular traffic.

During the construction, there will be a 12-foot maximum lane restriction for oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Workers will be on the road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the project will be complete by summer 2025.

