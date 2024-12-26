63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Don't know what to do with your live Christmas tree?

47 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, December 26 2024 Dec 26, 2024 December 26, 2024 9:40 AM December 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Got a live Christmas tree you're not sure what to do with now that the big night is past? BREC will take it off your hands. 

BREC is hosting tree recycling until Jan. 10. You can drop off your live, undecorated trees at the parks on Flannery, Highland, Liberty Lagoon, Plank, Scotlandville, or Zachary from dawn until dusk at the designated drop-off location. 

Southern University will also take your live trees specifically to enhance and reinforce local wetlands. Discarded trees can be used to reinforce marshlands that have been affected by erosion and coastal loss. 

Dropoff for Southern University begins on Jan. 6 and will go until the day after Mardi Gras at 18104 Highway 190 in Hammond. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days