Dollar General recalls coffee brand after glass shards found in packaging

2 hours 1 minute 37 seconds ago Thursday, August 14 2025 Aug 14, 2025 August 14, 2025 6:16 AM August 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Discount store Dollar General has recalled eight-ounce containers of Clover Valley instant coffee after glass shards were found inside. 

Three total lots were recalled: lots 5163, 5164 and 5165. They were sold between July 9 and 21. Their best-by dates are Dec. 13 and 14 of 2026. 

No injuries have been reported. 

According to the FDA, Dollar General is inspecting the glass contamination. 

You can receive a full refund of your coffee purchase by contacting Dollar General customer support at customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone at 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST seven days a week.

