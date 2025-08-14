Dollar General recalls coffee brand after glass shards found in packaging

Discount store Dollar General has recalled eight-ounce containers of Clover Valley instant coffee after glass shards were found inside.

Three total lots were recalled: lots 5163, 5164 and 5165. They were sold between July 9 and 21. Their best-by dates are Dec. 13 and 14 of 2026.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the FDA, Dollar General is inspecting the glass contamination.

You can receive a full refund of your coffee purchase by contacting Dollar General customer support at customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone at 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST seven days a week.