Dog tries to jump in drive-thru window for Starbucks 'Puppuccino'

TEXAS- A Starbucks in Texas got a sweet surprise when these pups went wild over their 'puppuccinos.'

A woman behind the dogs in the drive-thru captured the chaos on video and posted it to her Facebook page on Sunday.

"So there I was in the drive-thru at Starbucks and I look up and I was like OMG. Lol I was rolling. So you know I had to record it or it didn’t happen," she wrote in the public post.

The video has over 28,000 shares and over 15,000 comments. Thousands of Facebook users tagged friends in the comments and used the video to relate to their own dog's obsession with the Starbucks treat.

The 'puppuccino' is a play on the word 'cappuccino,' but it is just a tiny cup of whipped cream. Hedy Phillips for 'Bark-Post' explains, "There’s no coffee, tea, or caffeine of any kind in the cup — just straight-up whipped cream."

The original Facebook post by Billie Lynn Reed has over 1.5 million views since 12:52 p.m. Sunday.