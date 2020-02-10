Dog stolen and rescued, woman arrested after Krewe of Mutts parade incident

BATON ROUGE - A dog that was stolen from an event downtown Sunday was found safe after a local animal shelter shared photos of the suspected thief on social media.

The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society says the theft happened Sunday before the Krewe of Mutts parade. The organization says a potential adopter took the dog, Bonnie, for a walk but never came back.

In a plea on social media Monday morning, the humane society said the woman, reportedly named Veronica, walked off with the animal near downtown Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.

Staff with the humane society says Bonnie was found unharmed in a parking lot on Government Street near the interstate Monday afternoon.

Police arrested the woman, identified as Veronica Theurer Monday on a theft of dogs charge. Police said she was arrested amid a strange tirade over her car being towed. Theurer is from the Fort Worth, Texas, area.