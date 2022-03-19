Dog reunites with his owner after 'fiery crash' separated them

NEW ORLEANS - A man was reunited with his beloved dog Friday after a fiery car crash separated them earlier this month.

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) reports that Dewitt Madison and his 2-year-old pit bull, Bullet, were reunited Friday morning after a weeks-long search.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on March 4 near the Westbank entrance of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. Madison's vehicle ran out of gas, and he was rear-ended by another vehicle traveling more than 100 miles an hour, according to the HSLA.

The impact of the crash reportedly knocked Madison unconscious, and Bullet was likely ejected from the vehicle where he was sitting in the front passenger seat.

When Madison regained consciousness at a hospital, he asked about Bullet, only to be told he was missing. Police never saw a dog at the scene of the crash, and no witness reported seeing a dog exit the car.

Madison's calls to local shelters and rescue organizations were unfruitful; no one reported boarding a dog that matched Bullet's description.

A friend of Madison contacted the HSLA, and they released Bullet's information on social media platforms, garnering over 1,600 shares. The group also submitted a Lost Pet Report with the Louisiana SPCA.

The Louisiana SPCA notified Madison on Thursday night, saying they had a dog that matched Bullet's description. The dog was reportedly brought to the SPCA after being spotted at a Mardi Gras celebration in Algiers two days earlier.

The HSLA accompanied Madison to the SPCA, and they discovered the dog was indeed Bullet. Members of the HSLA shared heartwarming footage of the pair being reunited after their time apart.