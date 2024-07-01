79°
Dog rescued from late-night fire off Plank Road; investigators determining cause
BATON ROUGE - A dog was rescued from an otherwise-empty home after it caught fire late Sunday night.
The fire started shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on Peerless Street off Plank Road. While the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported there was one person living in the home, they were not present during the fire. However, a dog was rescued from the building and made it out unharmed.
The back of the home and the attic were both damaged by flame, and the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.
Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of the fire.
