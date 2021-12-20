43°
Dog owned by Port Allen couple wins AKC National Championship Dog Show
ORLANDO - A Giant Schnauzer owned by a Port Allen couple won an award at the AKC National Championship Dog Show over the weekend.
The dog, named Lagniappes From The Mountains To The Bayou, won Best in Show on Sunday. His owners, Chris and Holly Reed, won a first-prize purse of $50,000.
