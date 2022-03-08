64°
Dog of murdered bar owner needs forever home
BOGALUSA - Jack—a six-month-old Doberman/Dane mix—is looking for a forever home after his owner was murdered last week.
According to WWL, Wayne Smith, owner of The Pub Lounge in Bogalusa, was shot and killed at his bar March 3.
An effort is underway to place Jack in a new home. If you are interested in adopting Jack, call call Alysia Maloney, Founder of Equine Advocacy of Louisiana 202-909-3469 or email equineadvocacyofla@gmail.com
