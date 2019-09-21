77°
Latest Weather Blog
Dog kills 1-year-old in 'unprovoked attack' in California
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a pit bull fatally mauled a 1-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack in the child's home.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the boy died in a "horrible tragedy" Friday in Granite Bay, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.
Officials say deputies responded to the home around 3 p.m. Friday and rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released the boy's name.
The dog was seized by Animal Control and detectives are investigating the fatality.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar