Dodging a few showers, Eta to become a hurricane

Today and Tonight: Showers and even a rumble of thunder will continue to be possible as we head into the afternoon hours, mainly along the coastal parishes. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Tonight, it remains muggy with lows in the mid 60s.



Looking Ahead: Beyond Sunday, our pattern remains fairly quiet as we continue to watch Eta. A weak front will slide its way towards Louisiana late Tuesday, into Wednesday, which could deliver a slight rain chance, but is not expected to be strong enough to bring much of a change in temperatures. Looking into the long range models, our next "significant" cold front may arrive the early part of next week.



Tropical Storm Eta:







Tropical Storm Eta tracked over Cuba overnight and now is beginning to track towards south Florida. Eta is forecast to move over the Florida Keys tomorrow as a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane. From there, the storm will begin to slow down tremendously due to weak steering currents. Eta will linger in the eastern Gulf through the end of next week bringing days of heavy rain and gusty winds to a large part of Florida.





