Disturbing video shows man trying to kidnap 11-year-old at bus stop

May 19, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Shocking video captured a man trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Florida as she waited for a school bus to pick her up.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened Tuesday morning.

Video recorded by a nearby surveillance camera shows the girl waiting along a highway in Pensacola when a white SUV pulls up. A man, who the sheriff's office said was armed with a knife, is seen jumping out of the vehicle and running at the girl.

The victim struggles with the attacker but breaks free after a few seconds. The man is then seen running back to his vehicle and driving off. 

The girl was unharmed in the attack.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of Jared Paul Stanga, 30. He was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. 

No other details related to crime have been released. 

