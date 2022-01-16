District Court Judge Christopher Dassau found dead after welfare check Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Dassau died suddenly Sunday.

He was found dead at his home on Sinbad Street, sources told WBRZ.

Dassau was elected to District Court in November 2020. He oversaw criminal trials.

Baker Mayor Darnell Waites told WBRZ in a statement, Dassau will be "deeply missed."

He said the judge was a respected colleague and friend.

"My deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones today," Mayor Waites said.

Sources told WBRZ, a family member called police for a welfare check after not hearing from Dassau. Police knocked down the door of his home after knocking and no one answered. Dassau was found on the floor next to his bed, sources said. He may have been dead for some time, sources told WBRZ.

Details about what caused his death were not immediately available but sources said his death was from a health issue.