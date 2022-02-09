66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
District Attorney, Mayor asking for donations and information after a mother was murdered by stray bullet

Wednesday, February 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome asked the public for information concerning the murder of a woman killed by a stray bullet in early February.

                     

A fund has been set up at a b1BANK to cover the costs of 36-year-old Dolores Jackson's funeral.

To donate, you can visit any b1BANK location, call (877) 614 - 7600 or click here.

