District Attorney files motion to try teen as an adult after murder of Southern University student

Javonte Barber (left)

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore recently filed a motion to have a 16-year-old tried as an adult for the carjacking and first-degree murder of a Southern University student.

De'Arius Ellis was 16 for only nine days when he and a teen co-conspirator shot JoVonté Barber as he was trying to get in his car. According to arrest documents, Ellis and the other teen had tried to carjack another vehicle the same night, without success.

Barber, a 22-year-old finance major only weeks from graduating, later died from his injuries. The university granted him a posthumous degree in May.

Ellis and the 17-year-old co-conspirator were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree murder.

In recently-filed court documents, DA Hillar Moore requested Ellis be transferred from juvenile court to the 19th Judicial District Court because a juvenile court judge had filed probable cause for Ellis' first-degree murder charge, and because he was over 15 years old when the crime was committed, even if only by eight days.

The status of the motion is unknown.