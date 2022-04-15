77°
Murdered student receives posthumous degree from Southern University

2 hours 1 minute 42 seconds ago Friday, April 15 2022 Apr 15, 2022 April 15, 2022 4:53 PM April 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Southern University plans to give a posthumous degree to a student killed in an attempted carjacking.

The university said Friday its board of supervisors agreed to grant JoVonté Barber the degree.

Barber, 22, died in March after two juveniles shot into his car several times. Barber was brought to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

