Vigil held for slain Southern University student

BATON ROUGE - Students, faculty and friends gathered at Southern University's union to pay tribute to 22-year-old Jovonte Barber.

Barber was shot multiple times and killed during a carjacking at his apartment complex last weekend.

"He bothered no one. Nobody. He wasn't a threat to anybody. He didn't pose a threat to anybody. He would give you the clothes off his back if you needed it," his friend Phyllicia Woods said.

Keon Veal was his roommate.

"I met him in 2017. Since day one, he's been a great man. Of course, we were in college so, if I was broke he had my back. If he was broke I had his back," he said.

Veal was home at the time the shooting happened.

"He had got off the couch. We were just watching Netflix. I told him I was sleeping. He went in his room, I went in mine. Last time I saw him. I heard some shots, I texted him, 'hey bro you heard that?' Never text back. I didn't think it would be him so I just went back to sleep and his family start blowing up my phone at like 4 a.m., and they told me, and when I answered I said 'stop playing'."

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested for his murder.

Veal says Barber had big dreams.

"We had the same major. He was in school for finance. I graduated in finance. He had dreams of opening up a firm. We talked about everything."