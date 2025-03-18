54°
Dist. 2 Councilmember Anthony Kenney hosts community listening tour
BATON ROUGE - District 2 Metro Councilmember Anthony Kenney hosted a community listening tour at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center in Baton Rouge on Monday.
Kenney said the opportunity gives residents a chance to share their concerns and ideas for the future. They had various stations for broad topics like infrastructure, safety, education and environment. Residents wrote notes of problems in their neighborhoods like more grocery stores, better street lighting, more police near schools, flooding mitigation and more.
Kenney said the goal is to establish faith in the Metro Council.
