Disgraced couple appears at court for divorce proceeding amid child rape investigation

LIVINGSTON - A disgraced former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and teacher were both escorted into the Livingston Parish Courthouse Wednesday clad in prison orange.



Cynthia and Dennis Perkins were brought to court for a divorce proceeding, but never actually made it into the courtroom. Both are accused of child sex charges, video voyeurism and mingling harmful substances. Prosecutors allege Dennis ejaculated on pastries that Cynthia served to her class.



At least one parent told WBRZ last year, she met with the Attorney General's Office after her child was identified eating the contaminated food on two different occasions.



"This was so disgusting and sick," the parent said. "My child was an innocent victim in their cruel, sick games they played. The hurt from this is beyond imaginable."



Wednesday, Dennis and Cynthia's criminal defense lawyers told WBRZ they are both looking forward to defending their clients.



Jarrett Ambeau, who is representing Dennis Perkins, said he reviewed all of the evidence that the Attorney General's Office has in this case. Ambeau claims some of that evidence does not support the charges his client faces.



Woody Scott is representing Cynthia Perkins. He told WBRZ he has reviewed some of the evidence and intends to file additional court motions in the next week as he seeks to review it all.



Scott said he is looking forward to the day to tell Cynthia's story.



Meanwhile, the Attorney General's Office indictment against the pair indicates a third adult is also implicated in their alleged activities. That person has not been identified as authorities continue looking for her.



All sides are due back in court for the criminal case in March.