Disciplinary hearings for BRPD officers arrested in Street Crimes investigation postponed

BATON ROUGE - A judge has forced the delay of disciplinary hearings for three Baton Rouge Police officers arrested amid investigations into the Street Crimes unit.

Officers Jesse Barcelona, Todd Thomas and Doug Chutz were all arrested and charged with malfeasance in office during an investigation into the Street Crimes unit at BRPD.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that the arrests stemmed from an incident in 2020 when a person was strip searched, beaten and shocked with a taser. The body camera footage was supposedly lost.

Barcelona and Thomas had additional charges, including theft and obstruction.

Disciplinary hearings for the three officers had been scheduled for Dec. 14, are now on hold.

The Baton Rouge Union of Police sent a statement Wednesday asking that police administrators wait until formal criminal charges are filed before scheduling disciplinary hearings.

A court hearing about the injunction is now set for Dec. 20.