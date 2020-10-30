58°
Latest Weather Blog
Diners shaken after vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area along Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Police say a group of people dining outside Friday afternoon walked away with only minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their table.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Overpass Merchant on Perkins Road. Police said multiple people were hit but no one was seriously hurt.
It's still unclear what caused the driver to crash into the diners.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Diners shaken after vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area along Perkins Road
-
La. absentee ballot showing vote for President Trump found stolen, opened and...
-
Baton Rouge couple comes up with safe way to pass out Halloween...
-
CDC's COVID-guidelines impact Halloween traditions
-
Restoring power to La's Zeta-impacted areas may take up to 10 days
Sports Video
-
Best fantasy players for week 8 in NFL: Fantasy Focus with Reggie...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard
-
Ed Orgeron talks about Brennan's potential return; full Monday press conference
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 10-23-2020
-
TJ Finley to replace Myles Brennan as QB this Saturday