Diners shaken after vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area along Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - Police say a group of people dining outside Friday afternoon walked away with only minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their table.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Overpass Merchant on Perkins Road. Police said multiple people were hit but no one was seriously hurt.

It's still unclear what caused the driver to crash into the diners.