Latest Weather Blog
Dillard University evacuated due to gas leak
NEW ORLEANS - On Friday morning, several halls at Dillard University were evacuated due a "major gas leak" that was reported on campus.
Dillard University Police Department tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m. and over an hour later reported that the leak was contained and no longer a threat.
Tweets indicate that the leak was a result of a contractor accidentally striking a gas line while working on campus.
The gas leak is contained and no longer a threat to public safety. All is clear to return to all buildings . Repairs are happening now.— Dillard Univ. Police (@DUPD_du1869) February 7, 2020
Major gas leak on campus in the Duicef curve near Kearny Hall! A gas line was Struck accidentally by a contractor working on campus . Evacuation in iprogress in the area of Kearny, Dent , Ducief and Camphor Hall. A perimeter has been established and no vehicles allowed in area.— Dillard Univ. Police (@DUPD_du1869) February 7, 2020
According to WWL-TV the New Orleans Fire Department and a hazard mitigation team from Entergy responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported and it is unclear how many students were evacuated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Surveillance video from Donaldsonville New Years Day shooting
-
Crew of Oshun kicks off parade, Saturday
-
Baton Rouge's 'Pit 'N Peel' restaurant is ready for crawfish season
-
With next court date looming, St. George leaders working on framework for...
-
Warrant reveals lurid details in Zachary teacher's tryst with 15-year-old student