Dillard University evacuated due to gas leak

Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS - On Friday morning, several halls at Dillard University were evacuated due a "major gas leak" that was reported on campus.

Dillard University Police Department tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m. and over an hour later reported that the leak was contained and no longer a threat.

Tweets indicate that the leak was a result of a contractor accidentally striking a gas line while working on campus. 

According to WWL-TV the New Orleans Fire Department and a hazard mitigation team from Entergy responded to the incident. 

No injuries were reported and it is unclear how many students were evacuated. 

