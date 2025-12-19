Devon Gales graduates from University of Georgia a decade after paralyzing football injury

Gales pictured with family, Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart; image credit to Tanisha Deans-Gales

ATHENS, Georgia - Former Southern wide receiver Devon Gales graduated from the University of Georgia a decade after a football injury left him paralyzed.

Gales sustained a spinal injury during a 2015 away game against the Georgia Bulldogs. He suffered several fractures in his neck, and his injuries left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Gales graduated this past week with a degree in communications. Images shared by his mother, Tanisha Deans-Gales, showed him alongside family as well as University of Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart.

He and his family moved out to Georgia and he teaches part-time at Jefferson Academy.