Development at corner of Harding and Howell that includes grocery store approved by planning commission

BATON ROUGE — A multi-million-dollar shopping development in North Baton Rouge at the corner of Harding and Howell boulevards was unanimously approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission at its Monday meeting.

The development, The BLVD at Harding, will bring a full-service grocery store to the area alongside other retailers and businesses to a large plot of land near the corner of Harding and Howell boulevards.

Included in the proposed plan for the project is Harvest Fresh, a grocery store in partnership with Associated Grocers, which District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney says will help reduce food insecurity in the area as his district continues to expand.

“This unanimous approval is more than a vote—it is a sign of progress and belief in the future of North Baton Rouge,” Kenney said. “The BLVD at Harding will create economic development, new opportunities, improve quality of life and show what is possible when we invest in our communities.”

Other businesses listed on the proposal include restaurants, nail salons, insurance brokers, phone repair shops and more.

According to city-parish officials, the project begins construction this summer and is expected to be finished by fall 2027.

The 100,000-square-foot BLVD will build on the current 200-acre Howell Place development.