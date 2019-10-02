94°
Developer of Mario and Luigi RPG series files for bankruptcy

Source: Yahoo Japan
By: WBRZ Staff

TOKYO - The company behind the Mario & Luigi RPG series, AlphaDream, has filed for bankruptcy.

AlphaDream is best known for creating detailed Mario RPG games for Nintendo's handheld consoles, which allow players to control Mario and Luigi simultaneously.

The company opened its doors in May of 1991 and attracted notable talent, included the former Square president, Tetsuo Mizuno. 

According to Yahoo Japan, the studio filed for bankruptcy on October 1 after years of financial difficulty. As of March 2018, the company's debt was approximately $4.3 million. 

