Detectives searching for three women accused of stealing from Dollar General

1 hour 13 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, June 17 2025 Jun 17, 2025 June 17, 2025 10:31 AM June 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Law enforcement is searching for three women accused of stealing from a Dollar General. 

Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office say on June 4, three women entered the Dollar General on South Airport Road. While one of them distracted the cashier, the two others gathered several items in a shopping cart and left without paying. 

All three left in a silver SUV with a temporary license plate that was not on file with the OMV. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPSO office at (985) 345-6150.

