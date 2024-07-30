Detectives searching for man who threw furniture into middle of roadway

HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man who was seen putting trashed furniture in the middle of an intersection.

The man pictured above, a white man driving a Ford truck, was seen throwing furniture in the middle of the road at the intersection of East Hansen Street and Range Road.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5710.