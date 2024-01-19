55°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for man who allegedly tried to spray clerk with mace
LORANGER - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for attempted aggravated assault after he allegedly tried to spray mace at a store clerk.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on November 23, 2023, 28-year-old Treandis Walker and two others ran from the Dollar General on Highway 40 in Loranger after reportedly stealing a "large amount" of goods.
Walker is believed to have sprayed an unknown chemical agent that detectives believe to be mace at the store's clerk.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body-camera video shows July Hammond Police shooting
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm
-
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
-
Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it...
-
Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning