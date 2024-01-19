Detectives searching for man who allegedly tried to spray clerk with mace

LORANGER - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for attempted aggravated assault after he allegedly tried to spray mace at a store clerk.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on November 23, 2023, 28-year-old Treandis Walker and two others ran from the Dollar General on Highway 40 in Loranger after reportedly stealing a "large amount" of goods.

Walker is believed to have sprayed an unknown chemical agent that detectives believe to be mace at the store's clerk.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.