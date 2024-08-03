92°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for man wanted for first-degree murder
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder.
Joel Johnson, 31, is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Trending News
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joel Johnson, you are urged to contact 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last...
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile