Detectives searching for man accused of stealing vehicle in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle out of Livingston Parish.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Derrick Maurer as of Thursday. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.