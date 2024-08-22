93°
Detectives search multiple homes Wednesday night, make five arrests in Baton Rouge drug ring

4 hours 13 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2024 Aug 22, 2024 August 22, 2024 9:05 AM August 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Brown, Andrews, Steven McCray, Michael McCray, Payne

BATON ROUGE - A joint operation between BRPD and EBRSO led to multiple arrests being made in a drug ring operating on 68th Street. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the operation has been in progress since April 2024. On Wednesday evening around 7 p.m., officials conducted multiple search warrants at homes in the 2600 and 2800 blocks of 68th. 

Law enforcement recovered 5 grams of crack cocaine, 40 units each of MDMA and tramadol, 137 grams of marijuana, two units of valium, 72.5 units of alprazolam, 9.5 units of Adderall, four bottles of promethazine, and one handgun. 

Cornell Brown, 23, Reco Andrews, 47, Steven McCray, 25, Michael McCray, 45, and Marquis Payne, 21, were all arrested amid the search warrants. The five suspects were booked for a slew of drug charges. Additionally, Andrews was booked for aggravated second-degree battery with child endangerment. 

Police said additional charges for the Criminal Street gang would be forthcoming. 

