Despite court-ordered monitoring device, officials unable to track notorious suspect in woman's murder

BATON ROUGE – The suspect in a gruesome attack that left a woman dead and others fearing for their lives in Livingston Parish overnight is known to incite fear on the streets of various Baton Rouge neighborhoods where he’s been tied to other, violence.

Terrell Anthony, 37, is wanted for the shooting death of Jessica Clark, 31, late Monday in a Live Oak area neighborhood. Deputies in Livingston Parish said Anthony held people hostage in the home in Watson until Clark arrived, then shot her.

Deputies described Anthony as dangerous and not afraid to kill again.

WBRZ has reported Terrell Anthony as a suspect in a handful of violent incidents over the last decade.

Most recently, Anthony was facing a murder charge after a shooting in 2017. In that case, David Walker was shot and killed on Seneca Street. Just an hour before his death, Walker's was questioned by authorities about the double murder of Harold Anthony, Terrell Anthony’s brother, and Donovan Cummings – the two men were killed the day before.

The district attorney's office says Anthony was wearing a monitoring device as a condition of his bond for that shooting, but officials said Tuesday they've been unable to track him using that device. It's unclear whether the device was defective or if Anthony had tampered with it.

In September 2012, Terrell Anthony was also tied to a horrific 24-hour crime spree in Zion City where a man was rescued after being found in a ditch, his hands and feet bound with duct tape.

> WATCH the 2012 WBRZ news report HERE

Authorities said at the time, Terrell Anthony was tied to the crime where the victim was tortured for a day. The victim only escaped after faking being dead.

At the time of the killing Monday in Livingston Parish, authorities said Terrell Anthony was under the supervision of probation and parole.