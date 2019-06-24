Deputy: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'

GONZALES - An Ascension Parish deputy shared details of Dakota Theriot's capture in court Monday, including the 21-year-old's alleged confession to killing five people earlier this year.

Theriot was back in court Monday to discuss funding for his defense. During those proceedings, one of the deputies who took Theriot into custody shared his account of the confession.

"I just shot them - pure, cold blood," the deputy recalled Theriot saying.

Theriot was captured outside his grandmother's home in Richmond, Virginia more than a day after his parents, his girlfriend and members of her family were found dead in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

The deputy also claims Theriot taunted law enforcement and pointed a gun when they cornered him outside the house, trying to get the officers to shoot him. When questioned by investigators, Theriot allegedly said he was upset because his parents kicked him out and he felt his girlfriend's family was "using" him.

Since March, Theriot's attorneys have asked the judge to find a source of funds for the defense team, or halt the prosecution if no funding could be acquired. Last month, they claimed they needed more money to conduct their own investigations and hire experts. Right now, the attorneys say they are working pro bono.

In that most previous hearing, the judge told defense lawyers he needed more information related to the claim that they were out of money. The judge asked for specific figures on how much has already been spent, any contracts with the state, and other financial documents.

It came out during the hearing Monday that there are 36 capital murder cases in the state that need funding. Theriot's is currently fourth on that list.

A discussion of his bond was also planned for Monday, but no discussion was held on that subject since the proceedings took the entire day.