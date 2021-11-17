Deputy looking for person who shot and killed pet pig outside his home

PORT ALLEN - Mr. Willie was a beloved pig who died unexpectedly Monday, not from natural causes but from a bullet.

"Peanut butter crackers were his favorite. He was just a great pet, listened better than my dogs do," said Willie's owner, WBRSO Sgt. Ryan Polansky. "Its just downright disgusting."

He and and his four kids were crushed by the news.

"I had to bury my pig in the backyard on the hill and watch my 13-year-old daughter collapse on the ground and cry uncontrollably."

Polansky came home after his wife called to tell him Willie was dead, and he looked at his security cameras and found a potential suspect.

In it, you can see a white car backing up and then taking off out of the neighborhood. Willie was lying on his side, his tail still moving. The camera did not record the moment he was shot.

However, cameras down the street did get a pretty clear shot of the suspect's car and the occupants.

Detectives say you can clearly see a woman with light hair and a person in a baseball cap in the passenger seat. The car appears to be a white Nissan Maxima with a dark or sun roof.

Polansky at first thought he may be the target of retaliation from someone he had helped put in jail.

"But then the more I think about it, I think there's just many cold people out there in the world that have no regard for anybody, anything. To shoot a pig in the direction of a house," he said.

He has some strong words for the killers.

"We're going to find you. Turn yourself in and make it easier on yourself. If you do that, then maybe my daughter can forgive you."

Polansky is asking anyone who recognizes the car or the occupants to call authorities.