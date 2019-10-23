Deputies work 3 fights in two days at high schools: 8 arrested at Ponchatoula Wednesday

PONCHATOULA – Sheriff’s deputies in Tangipahoa Parish had the unusual and busy task of investigating and making arrests after three fights at two different high schools over the last two days.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies were investigating a lunch-time fight at Ponchatoula High School where parents said a fight forced the school to end a lunch break early to corral students.

The sheriff’s office told WBRZ, eight students were arrested and issued misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace by fighting.

It was unclear what caused the fight.

There were no reports of weapons or injuries.

The fight at the southern-most high school in Tangipahoa was the third large fight this week. There were two others – one earlier Wednesday and another Tuesday – at Independence High School where 32 students face academic discipline and criminal charges. There are just more than 300 students at Independence High School. The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries or reports of weapons in either fight there.

The school district has a zero-tolerance policy related to fights and is taking a strong stance against campus incidents: “We will take every action possible to secure our campuses from these types of threats,” Superintendent Melissa Stilley previously said about campus fights.

Ponchatoula High School has around 1,800 students.

