Deputies: Woman arrested after stealing ambulance, high-speed chase through multiple parishes

FRANKLIN PARISH - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase in a stolen ambulance through multiple parishes.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office said they heard reports of an ambulance stolen from a hospital in Ouachita Parish around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The ambulance was seen speeding southbound on US 425, despite "extremely dangerous road conditions with high winds, freezing rain, and limited lighting," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

While being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies, the ambulance reportedly sped over 85 miles per hour and ran numerous red lights through Winnsboro, Gilbert, and Wisner before crossing into Catahoula Parish, deputies say.

The sheriff's office said the ambulance also crashed into one of the law enforcement units during the pursuit.

Deputies were eventually able to deploy a rolling road block that disabled and stopped the vehicle. The ambulance and several other sheriff's office vehicles sustained minor damage.

The driver of the ambulance, identified as 27-year-old Whitney Turner, was arrested by the Monroe Police Department at the scene.

Turner was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center around 1 a.m. Saturday with a $22,000 bond. She faces charges of operating an ambulance without license, aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb released the following statement shortly after midnight Saturday:

"This was a very dangerous situation traveling though our municipalities in Franklin Parish and crossing into Catahoula Parish.

Thanks to the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office who advised our office the ambulance was stolen and in route to Franklin Parish. Also thanks to the Baskin Police Department, Gilbert Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Wisner Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office who also responded.