59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office ask for help identifying suspect

54 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 2:32 PM February 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying a man in relation to a crime on Monday.

The sheriff's office said the crime occurred in the Belle Rose area. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 985-369-2912. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days