Deputies trying to identify 'Garbage Can Bandit' of Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are trying to identify a man dubbed the "Garbage Can Bandit," after going into dollar stores, grabbing a trash can, filling it with items and then leaving the store.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the Garbage Can Bandit has hit two different Dollar Generals and a Family Dollar on Highway 22. Deputies say he's been taking washing detergent and other items then getting into a black SUV with a tire mounted on the back.

Anyone with information can call (985) 345-6150.