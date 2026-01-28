41°
Deputies trying to ID pair of suspected vehicle burglars following incident at West Baton Rouge casino
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are attempting to identify two people accused of burglarizing a vehicle at a Port Allen casino.
According to deputies, the pair is accused of the vehicle burglary that happened on Jan. 19 at a casino along U.S. 190.
Anyone with information about this duo or have any information that could assist investigators is asked to call 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
