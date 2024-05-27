80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person detained, at least one other still barricaded in home off Greenwell Street

Monday, May 27 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken into custody and at least one other is still barricaded inside of a home during a standoff Monday morning. 

Video from the scene showed deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and a SWAT team responding on Maplewood Drive near Airline Highway. Officials took one person into custody, but the scene remained active, as at least one other person was still inside the home. 

It was unclear whether anyone was injured or what initiated the standoff. WBRZ has a crew on scene and we have reached out to law enforcement for more information.

