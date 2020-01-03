Deputies: Spurned ex flies into jealous rage, terrorizes former girlfriend's nail shop

Son Cao Truong

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man who flew into a jealous rage is behind bars for terrorizing his ex-girlfriend at her nail shop.

According to official documents, the incident that led to 39-year-old Son Cao Truong's arrest occurred Thursday, at Empress Nail Salon on Mickens Road.

Deputies say Truong and the salon's owner had been in a relationship for twenty years and had three children together, but after seeing the shop's owner in a YouTube post that featured several people, Truong assumed his ex was seeing some of the other men in the video.

Filled with jealousy, Truong allegedly called his ex numerous times, demanding to talk about their relationship and asking her to get back together with him.

The salon's owner told deputies she answered a few of Truong's calls, but he was yelling so loudly over the phone that her customers could hear him.

During one of these calls, she claims Truong insisted on coming to her salon to talk, even though she told him not to.

The salon owner says when she saw Truong pull into the salon's parking lot shortly after 1 p.m., she had her son lock the shop's door.

Deputies report that when Truong tried to open the door and found it locked, he got angry and repeatedly punched the glass until it broke.

The salon owner says after punching the glass in, Truong ran back to his truck as if to get something and she assumed he was getting a gun, so she called the police.

When deputies arrived on scene, they questioned Truong and he allegedly admitted to punching the glass near the shop's door.

Truong claimed he didn't have a gun, and explained that after punching the glass, he went back to his truck in hopes of finding something he could use to break the glass even more, so he could get into the shop.

Truong was arrested for terrorizing and simple criminal damage to property.