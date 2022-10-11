86°
Deputies seeking two men who broke into gas station looking for vapes
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two men seen on surveillance camera shattering the front window to a gas station and stealing vapes.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that it was seeking to identify the two men, who were seen breaking into the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning around midnight.
Anyone with information regarding the two men's identities is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5064.
