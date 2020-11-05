Deputies searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder

Photo: Aaron Osterhou

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are actively searching for a man who is suspected of attempted second-degree murder.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Aaron Osterhout.

On Oct. 29, authorities received a complaint about a victim suffering from a stab wound. During an investigation, APSO learned that Osterhout stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636.